Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep Hindi language debate: Jaaved Jaaferi says, 'Constitutionally, there is no one language'

Jaaved Jaaferi is the latest celebrity to join Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep's Hindi language debate. He said that initially he also thought the Hindi is our national language, but after research he realised the our Constitution gives no language the status of a national language.