A few days ago, and Kiccha Sudeep sparked a heated debate when the Vikrant Rona star refused to call Yash starrer KGF 2 a pan-India film. He said, "Hindi is no more our national language." This irked a lot of people including Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He blasted Kiccha in a Hindi tweet, which received a strong response from the latter on respecting all languages in India. The latest celebrity to join the debate is Jaaved Jaaferi who said that initially he also thought the Hindi is our national language. But when he did some research on it, he realised the our Constitution gives no language the status of a national language.

"I read up a bit about it. Constitutionally, there is no one language. That's what I looked at. I was looking at the official Indian languages and the constitution gives no language a status of the national language. I came across that. I was even under the impression that Hindi is the national language. But I just looked up that the constitution gives no language the status of a national language," Jaaved told India Today when asked about the ongoing debate on Hindi language.

"And there are 22 official languages. Out of which, Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Sindhi, all these are the official languages. See, the point is about unity in diversity. That was and is the beauty of this country. There are so many religions but there is no national religion. There is no national language. You have a national bird or a national flower. The future of the country is the simulation of everything and I think no other country has that," he added.

Several celebrities such as Sonu Nigam, among others have shared their views on the ongoing debate.