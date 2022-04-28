Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep Hindi row: After RGV, Sonu Sood reacts on the actors' war of words

and Sudeep Kiccha's war of words over his tweet on Hindi is no more a national language and has been creating a huge buzz online. Sudeep in one of his tweets had mentioned how Hindi is no more a national language and this statement of him didn't go down well with Bollywood's superstar Ajay Devgn and he replied to him saying, " My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man". Later, Kiccha reacted to his tweet and wrote, " You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere." Also Read - Jeh Ali Khan holding mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's hand and learning to walk is the cutest video you will see today

Amid this war of words between Ajay and Sudeep, was asked about his opinion on the Hindi debate. In an interaction with Indian Express, he said, " I don't think Hindi can be called just the national language. India has one language, which is entertainment. It doesn't matter which industry you belong to. If you entertain people, they will love you, honour you and accept you". He further added, " Gone are days when people used to say 'leave your mind behind. They won't leave their mind behind and shell out thousands of rupees on an average film. The only good cinema will be accepted".

This is the first time Ajay Devgn has been involved in any debate. Right now the south films have been taking over Bollywood with back to back success of Pushpa, RRR, KGF Chapter 2.