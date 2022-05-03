Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep: Sonu Nigam QUESTIONS the superstar, 'Where is it written that Hindi is our national language'

and Sudeep Kiccha got into a verbal argument on Twitter when Kiccha in had mentioned that Hindi is no more our national language. While this statement of Sudeep didn't go down well with Ajay and he questioned why he dubs his films in Hindi. Later things got sorted between them. however, there is a huge debate even going on whether Hindi is our National language or not. Also Read - Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor has THIS to say about the crazy bets predicting the winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

And Bollywood's ace singer Sonu Nigam has shared his opinion about the same. In an interaction, he was asked about the debate between Ajay and Sudeep our Hindi language. To which he said, " Nowhere in the constitution it is written that Hindi is our national language. It might be the most spoken language, but not the national language. Tamil is the oldest language. There is a debate between Sanskrit and Tamil. But, people say Tamil is the oldest language in the entire world."

He further even added that how there is a lot of tension going on around and why do you want to create among ourselves, " 'Abhi tumhaare back Deshon see pange Kam hain jo tum apne desh mein kar rahe ho? (Aren't we facing enough issues with other countries that we are starting one within our own?) Why is this discussion even happening?".

He even said that individuals are free to speak whatever language they want, " Punjabis can speak in Punjabi, Tamilians can talk in Tamil and if they are comfortable they can talk in English. All our court judgements are given in English, what is this ‘humein Hindi bolna chahiye'".

Indeed this was an unwanted controversy that Ajay Devgn surrounded himself with. DO you think it was right for Ajay to question Sudeep? Apart from Sonu Nigam, , Manoj Bajpayee and many others too shared their pion and were in favour of such star Sudeep Kichcha.