Ajay Devgn's birthday wish for daughter Nysa Devgn is winning hearts; calls himself 'privileged'

's daughter Nysa Devgn has turned 18 today ad the superstar has made a special wish for her. Nysa is Ajay's sweetheart and he is an extremely protective and possessive father to her and he doesn't shy away from showing this side of him. Ajay Devgn who stays away from the social media chaos took all the effort to make her daughter feel special by wishing her on the social media platform. The superstar actor took to his Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of his darling daughter and wrote, " Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you".

Nysa Devgn is one of the most loved star kids in tinsel town. She often makes heads turn when she steps out in the city. Nysa is Ajay and 's first child and both the superstar parents have been her shield throughout. Nysa has been trolled a lot of time on social media for no reason. And Ajay has always sternly given back to the trolls for targeting his daughter and family.

Expressing of being upset about his daughter being trolled who was just 14 at that time he said, " She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren't visible and the kid got trolled for that", Ajay's daughter for trolled for wearing the choice of her clothes, " I don't know what kind of people these are and because of them, we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone." The Runway star had even instead the shutterbugs to keep his kids away from being clicked when spotted in town.