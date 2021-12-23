Ajay Devgn's die-hard female fan gets his autograph tattooed on her arm; shares emotional post

had recently organised a meet-o-greet session with his fans on December 19, ahead of the release of his upcoming film RRR. He met a few fans during the occassion and had heartfelt interaction with them. One of his die-hard female fan also got a chance to meet the actor in person. She was visibly overwhelmed to see her favourite superstar standing right in front of her. As Ajay gave his autograph on her arm, the female fan got it tattooed right after. Also Read - The combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and these 6 other Bollywood power couples will make your jaw drop

Sharing an image of her arm showcasing her tattoo, the female fan penned a heartfelt note for Ajay and relived her time of meeting the actor. "The last two years were really tough in every aspect. But as a fan, i would say it was hard being able see @ajaydevgn from a far as well. After those two years, i was able to to go to Mumbai and ofcourse i wanted it to be special, so is what i did, got a tatto of his autograph!" she tweeted. Also Read - Aamir Khan-Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn-Shah Rukh Khan and more 2-hero combos film that promised much but never took off – view pics

the last two years were really tough in every aspect. But as a fan, i would say it was hard being able see @ajaydevgn from a far as well. After those two years, i was able to to go to Mumbai and ofcourse i wanted it to be special, so is what i did, got a tatto of his autograph! pic.twitter.com/SILJjYyYvC — Sarika Gupta (@SarikaGupta1980) December 20, 2021

Ajay had also taken to Twitter to thanks his fans for coming to meet him and showering their love upon him. He shared a collage of his interaction with his fans and wrote, "I know the last 2 years have been tough...thank you all for coming from different parts of the country. Forever grateful for your love & support.” Also Read - Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak and Venkatesh Daggubati's F3 postpone their release dates to clear way for RRR; SS Rajamouli thanks them – view tweets

I know the last 2 years have been tough…thank you all for coming from different parts of the country. Forever grateful for your love & support ? pic.twitter.com/SiZRkAE0eQ — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, director SS Rajamouli disclosed that the soul of RRR lies in not the portions of the two heroes but the flashback episode of Ajay Devgn. When asked for details of Ajay Devgn's character in the film, Rajamouli replied, "I cannot throw any more light than I already have. But what I would like to say about Ajay sir is that when we finished writing his character and were looking for someone to play it, there were about 12-13 people from my writing and direction team.

"All of them, without exception said 'Ajay Devgn'. For us, his face just oozes honesty. That is what I needed. The soul of 'RRR' starts with him. Whatever few lines he utters should stay with the audience throughout the film. That's how I approached Ajay Devgn sir."