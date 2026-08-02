Akanksha Choudhary REVEALS casting couch experience on Lock Upp 2: 'Paise de raha hoon, but in return you'll have to...'

On Lock Upp 2's recent episode, contestant Akanksha Choudhary revealed about her alleged casting couch experience. Read ahead to get details about her secret.

Akanksha Choudhary REVEALS casting couch experience on Lock Upp 2: 'Paise de raha hoon, but in return you'll have to...'

Lock Upp 2 has quickly become the reality show that everyone is talking about. On a recent episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Akanksha Choudhary revealed one of her secrets that left both players and fans shocked. She revealed her alleged casting couch experience that she had faced during her pageant days.

While Akanksha has been eliminated from Lock Upp 2, her disturbing secret from the early days of her career left people. The incident took place when Akanksha sought financial help from one of her mentors for her pageant days. In exchange for the financial aid, Akanksha was going to work as an employee in return, but things didn’t go according to her plan. Let’s dive in to find out about Akanksha Choudhary’s alleged casting couch experience.

Akanksha Choudhary reveals casting couch experience

Recalling the incident, Akanksha shared on Lock Upp 2 that she needed around Rs 1 to 2 lakhs to cover her pageant expenses. This including garments and training fees. She said, "Mujhe kuch 1-2 lakh chahiye the, for garments, for training fees and whatever else," adding that her family could not afford the amount.

Hoping for financial assistance, Akanksha reached out to an influential personality from the pageant industry. She knew him for years, as he had previously served as a judge at several pageants. Akanksha alleges that the man had previously helped aspiring contestants financially, so she requested his support.

According to her, she told him that if he could help her for a couple of months, she would work for him as an employee in return. Akanksha claims that the man agreed and invited her to his house. Since she had visited his residence before, she said she did not think twice before going.

Akanksha said, “Jab main gayi, woh aaye. Unhone pehle mujhe hug karne ke liye approach kiya, lekin hug karne ke bajaye unhone mujhe push kiya... aur mujhe grab kar liya." She alleged that he continued to hold her despite her resistance. "Woh bahut budhe the, toh maine unka haath pakda aur jhatka,"

The Splitsvilla 16 star further revealed that he told her, "Main tumhe itne paise de raha hoon, but in return you'll have to have sex with me. Matlab unhone pura aise timeline de di thi mujhe ki ek mahine mein tumhe 5-6 baar karna padega."

Akanksha further added that he even laid out how many times she would have to sleep with him over the course of a month. She immediately refused his offer, telling him that had she known his intentions, she would never have gone to meet him. He also warned Akanksha that she would regret rejecting his offer. Two years down the line, Akanksha has no regrets today. She said, "6 months later, I was a part of a very big show. One year later, I'm standing on one of the biggest stages."

She concluded by saying that wherever she is today, it is all a result of her hard work.

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