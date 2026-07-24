Akanksha Puri makes SHOCKING claim amid student protests,'Actors were offered money to join rallies'

Akanksha Puri has sparked a fresh debate after alleging that actors, influencers and content creators were offered money to participate in the ongoing student protests. While maintaining that she supports the students' demands, the actress urged people not to turn a public movement into a marketing opportunity.

Akanksha Puri makes SHOCKING claim amid student protests,'Actors were offered money to join rallies'

Akanksha Puri has made some bold claims in the middle of the ongoing student protests sweeping the country. She says several actors, influencers, and content creators have been offered money to join these protests, and she wants no part of it. “Support the right thing,” she urges, “but don’t turn this into a marketing stunt. Don’t cash in on it.” Talking to IANS, Akanksha explained that people from the entertainment industry are getting calls from different groups, all allegedly dangling cash for a bit of their presence at rallies. It’s not just actors, they want influencers and creators to show up and basically front these protests for them.

Akanksha Puri Alleges Paid Offers Were Made To Celebrities

“Everybody wants to turn this into a marketing exercise,” she said. “They want us to get seen, go to a rally, be the faces of the movement. I won't be part of this circus.” Even so, she’s clear about one thing: the students’ voices matter, and she stands by them for the right reasons. The images from the protests, she says, were hard to watch. She’s asking the authorities to listen. “They’re the future of India. What happened to them is disturbing. Please hear what they have to say and support them.”

Student Protests Continue Across India

These protests, which started over alleged issues in competitive exams and a demand for wider reforms, have only gotten louder across cities. Things reached a boiling point when activist Sonam Wangchuk ended up in the hospital after a three-week hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police said it was for his health and followed a court order. Meanwhile, plenty of celebrities Diljit Dosanjh, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Anurag Kashyap, and Huma Qureshi, to name a few have been throwing their support behind the protesting students. Now, with Akanksha’s latest comments, there’s a new layer to the story: Are all these public shows of support genuine, or is there sometimes money behind the message? The debate just got a lot more complicated.

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