Akanksha Puri's BOLD saree and bikini blouse look sparks controversy, actress breaks silence: 'I choose positivity'

Akanksha Puri addresses trolling over her Paithani saree and bikini blouse look, saying she focuses on positivity, while her new song "Saree Farmaish" with Ashmit Patel trends online.

Akanksha Puri Saree-Blouse Controversy: Akanksha Puri, who has proven her acting prowess in Bollywood, TV, and Bhojpuri films, is currently in the news for her beauty and outspoken style. Currently, Akanksha is busy promoting her new music video, "Saree Farmaish," released with Ashmit Patel. During an exclusive interview with TV9 Hindi Digital during the song's promotion, Akanksha spoke openly about the recent controversy surrounding her clothing.

Akanksha Puri's Paithani saree and bikini blouse grab attention

Akanksha Puri attended designer Rohit Verma's show at the Bombay Times Fashion Week a few days ago as a guest. Bipasha Basu was the showstopper, but all eyes were on Akanksha. For the event, she chose a traditional Maharashtrian Paithani saree, which she paired with a bikini blouse.

Internet trolls Akanksha for her outfit

With her amazing fitness and toned body, Akanksha looked like a show-stopper in that look. However, as soon as her photos and videos went viral on social media, people started trolling her for her sari-wearing style. Many users called it an insult to culture, while others questioned her fashion sense.

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Akanksha Puri breaks silence following trolling

Responding to the entire controversy and trolling, Akanksha gave a very composed reply. She said, "I've been receiving a lot of compliments for this look. I believe that where there is praise, there is bound to be trolling. I prefer to ignore the trolls because my focus is on positivity."

Akanksha further clarified that the look wasn't entirely her own choice, but rather the designer's vision. She revealed that the saree and blouse were designed for her by renowned designer Rohit Verma . Akanksha said, "It was Rohit Verma's creation. I have complete faith in his talent. If he gave me that saree and blouse to wear, he must have designed it thoughtfully. As an artist, I respected his vision and carried it with confidence."

On the work front, Akanksha and Ashmit Patel's new song "Saari Farmaish" is trending on social media. She will soon be seen romancing Khesari Lal Yadav onscreen.

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