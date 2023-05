Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have welcomed home a baby girl. The Ambani family was seen outside the hospital to meet the mom and infant. This is the second child of the couple, and the fourth grandchild for Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. The little one is born in the month of May. Her birth raashi (zodiac) is Mithun, which is Gemini in English. Shloka Mehta paid a visit to the Siddhi Vinayak Temple on two occasions with her husband and father-in-law, Mukesh Ambani. Their baby boy, Prithvi was in his lap. Shloka Mehta kept a low key for the greater part of her pregnancy. Also Read - Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: While Deepika Padukone looks regal Katrina Kaif arrives breezy at the nuptials - view pics

It seems as per astrology, the alphabet suitable for the child is K. We have a number of Indian names for girls with that letter. Kavya, Krishna, Kaushiki, Kaamna, Kiara, Kamya are some of them. We have to see how they do the christening of the little one. Their son is named Prithvi, which is a very rooted desi name. The Ambani family is very proud of their Indian roots so the names might reflect that. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta. They are one of India's biggest diamond merchants. Also Read - Have you seen THESE new videos of Shah Rukh Khan, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta from the pre-wedding party in Switzerland?

Shloka Mehta made an appearance with her baby bump at the NMACC event. She was dressed in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Shloka looked radiant with her skirt, halter top and matha patti. The most adorable sight was when Mukesh Ambani held his bahu's hand helping her walk on the red carpet. Anand Piramal was the first to come and meet the new parents. An hour back, Mukesh Ambani was seen at the hospital. The delivery happened at HN Reliance Hospital. He came with 16 cars that had his security and team. Take a look... Also Read - [Video] Sidharth Malhotra saves Parineeti Chopra from suffering a wardrobe malfunction and we have all the respect for him

The bahu had a cozy baby shower where her friends and she did acrylic painting on canvas. Shloka Mehta was seen in a lilac dress.