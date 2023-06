There is a new addition to the Ambani family. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta recently welcomed their second child. Their family is now complete as a daughter is born. Their son Prithvi Ambani has a cute little sister. Just a few days ago, Shloka Ambani and her family took their little angel home. And now they have announced the name of their baby. The happy parents have chosen a perfect name for their daughter dearest. They have named her Veda Akash Ambani. Also Read - Did Karan Kundrra recreate BTS rapper SUGA's spandex trench coat look from the ongoing D Day Tour? [View Pic]

The update has been shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. He has shared an announcement revealing the name of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani's daughter. The announcement has Prithvi Ambani introducing his little sister Veda Akash Ambani. The announcement also holds the names of Veda's grandparents - Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani and Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. It also has the names of Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and more.

What does Veda mean?

Veda in Sanskrit means knowledge. The name also refers to religious text orginating from ancient India. It holds a deep value in Hindu mythology. Definitely, it is a beautiful name chose by the Ambani family.

It was back in the year 2019 that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta settled in matrimony. Their wedding was one of the most lavish and glamorous ones ever seen. From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Sachin Tendulkar and more - a lot of celebrities attended their grand wedding that last for a few days. They got engaged in 2018 and in a year they tied the knot. Now, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are parents to two gorgeous kids. Recently, sister Isha Ambani also welcomed her twins into this world. The Ambani parivaar has been over joyed with all the new additions happening to the family. Stay tuned to know more.