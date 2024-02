Ambani family is one of the richest and most influential families in India. But what makes them stand out is their humility and simplicity. The way they greet every individual is just admirable. The entire Ambani family bespoke a simple living and high thinking value. Mukesh Ambani has been a doting father to his kids, and from time to time has taught them every value of life. And this viral video of Nita Ambani revealing a shocking detail about her son Akash Ambani and husband Mukesh Ambani is worth your attention. Also Read - Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to perform with Akash Ambani? Couple rehearse in Jamnagar

Watch the viral video of Nita Ambani making a revelation about her son Akash Ambani's unusual behaviour that wasn't accepted by his businessman father Mukesh Ambani.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani had once made their presence on Ss celebrity chat show Rendezvous where the businesswoman happened to reveal an unusual story about son Akash Ambani. Nita reveals how her son was speaking in a high tone with their watchman and Mukesh Ambani asked him to go down immediately and apologise to the watchman. Nita recalls that she was watching this happen from a distance and didn't involve herself in it because Mukesh was trying to make their son a better human.

This video of Nita Ambani is grabbing balls and the netizens are lauding her for this honest revelation. Akash Ambani today is counted as one of the humble business tycoons, his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani too is a generous woman. Well, no matter how influential you are, what matters is your behaviour that makes you a better human. Akash Ambani is also known to be best friends with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and their camaraderie often makes headlines.

