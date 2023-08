Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with Akelli. The movie is now running in cinema halls. In the film, she plays the role of a woman who goes from India to Iraq for a job. The war in Syria begins and she finds herself in the captivity of the ISIS. Along with Nushrratt Bharuccha, Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous are also in the film. The actress said that they are creative powerhouses. She said she was always amazed on how they would always think beyond what was written in the script. Nushrratt Bharuccha also spoke about the noise around Islamophobia in films on Twitter. Watch the interview above for the full details... Also Read - Akelli Twitter review: Nushrratt Bharuccha delivers her career's finest performance [Check reactions]

