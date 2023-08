Along with Dream Girl 2, Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Akelli has also hit screens today. Based on a true story from the Middle East, Akelli is a story of courage, strong beliefs, and persistence. It sheds light on the hardships women endure due to the terrorist group ISIS. Director Pranay Meshram deliberately uses intense and shocking scenes to create an impact. The movie is unsettling and frightening, though it falls short of being completely convincing.

Twitter users reactions

Now reacting to the film, Twitter users have reviewed the film's cast and crew, VFX, acting, and theme. Some are praising Nusrat's acting, while others are appreciating the film's story. Let's checkout;

One user appreciates Nushrratt's acting in the film saying this is her career's finest performance.

Trending Now

@Nushrratt #Akelli Raw. Real. Relevant. Nushrratt delivers her career’s finest performance while writer-director Pranay Meshram showcases nothing - but the truth. #Akelli is a riveting survival drama which celebrates the triumph of the human spirit! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/jDRemE88Qs — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile, one user calls the movie and cast very encouraging.

Verdict

The movie is really interesting and will leave the most shocked. It's about terrorism and survival, and even though it's a bit hard to understand, it's still an intriguing watch. This is Pranay Meshram's first time directing a movie, and it's impressive how well they handle the technical stuff like sound and special effects. The way the story moves and the theme are not perfect, but the actors are great, and there are exciting parts that make it a movie you should see.

Film's plot

The film is about a girl named Jyoti (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha), who is facing financial difficulties after losing her parents in a tragic accident in Kedarnath. To support her family and settle debts, she seeks work in Muscat, Oman. Despite lacking funds for the agent's fee, she's been offered a job in Mosul, Iraq, at a clothing factory, which matches her limited resources. Jyoti, aware of Iraq's unstable situation, still decides to go.

At the factory, she befriends a kind coworker named Rafeeq (Nishant Dahiya). Soon, she finds herself in a war-torn country and desires to return home. However, circumstances force her to stay. The factory is seized by terrorists the following day, and Jyoti and her colleagues are taken captive. The story follows Jyoti's courageous fight against the terrorists in an unfamiliar and dangerous land where survival itself is a challenge.

Two actors from Israel

The script of Akelli was written by Gunjan Saxena and Ayush Tiwari and directed by debutant Pranay Meshram. The film's shooting was principally held in Uzbekistan with director of photography Pushkar Singh. The movie includes two actors from an Israeli Netflix show called Fauda, where they play the bad guys. There's also an actor named Nishant Dahiya who supports the main character. However, the movie's empty storyline and predictable events make it unlikely for the movie to become interesting or exciting.