Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Nandamuri Balakrisna starrer sees MASSIVE drop, collects Rs....

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection: After a 12-day run in the cinemas, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is already slowing down at the box office. The movie witnessed a significant decline over the weekdays following a successful second weekend. According to preliminary estimates from the Sacnilk website, the movie made about Rs 1.00 crore in India net across all languages on Day 12. Compared to Day 11, when the movie earned Rs 1.05 crore, this is a little less. The movie has already made a total of Rs 86.50 crore in India.

Akhanda 2 theatre occupancy

Akhanda 2 had an overall Telugu occupancy of 17.63 percent on Tuesday, December 23. The first occupancy rate for morning performances was 14.63%. The afternoon showed a little improvement to 17.87 percent. With 20.28 percent occupancy, evening performances fared the best. Night shows fell to 17.73 percent once more.

Akhanda 2 cast

Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the main part in the movie. Important parts are played by Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee.

More about Akhanda 2

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. Akhanda 2: Tandavam has been released in both 2D and 3D formats. This is the fourth film collaboration between director Boyapati Srinu and actor Balakrishna. This duo is known for delivering masala and mass entertainment films. The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a powerful villain.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



