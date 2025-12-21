Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film maintains PACE, earns Rs…

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 had an impressive start at box office but the earning decilned over the week. The film enetered its second weekend. Let's take a look at box office nummbers.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akhanda 2 is still performing well at the box office, but its earning rate has reduced. Moreover, even after two weeks since the release of the movie, people are still flocking to watch it in theaters. As reported by Sacnilk, by 12 pm Akhanda 2 has earned Rs 0.45 crore. With this, the total stands at Rs 81.4 crore. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam had an overall 22.80% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday. The data recorded is of morning shows and is expected to increase further with evening and night shows.

Day-wise Box Office Collection of Akhanda 2

The 9th day collection was around Rs 2.5 crore. Comparing this to the previous collection, the 10th day collection has seen a slight rise, which is normal, either due to the weekend or people showing their interest in the show. The total India net collection for this film in 9 days has reached around Rs 83.95 crore.

What is the budget of Akhanda 2?

Akhanda 2 has been produced with a massive budget of around Rs 200 crores. The massive budget involves the cost of high-action sequences, the stars' remunerations, sets, VFX, and so on. The movie released on 12th Dec 2025 and got a good opening but from then the continuous decline happened. Also the other films including Dhurandhar are responsible for the decline.

What is the story of Akhanda 2?

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, who has well-known action movies and mass entertainers, this upcoming film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna as the lead and is much appreciated by his fans because of his strong presence in the film as well as his dialogues. Other actors in this film include Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

