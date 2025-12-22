Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film shows STRONG growth on second weekend, inches closer to…

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection: Thandavam has completed its tenth day in theaters. Nandamuri Balakrishna's film has received mixed reactions from audiences, yet it has shown strong hold at the box office.

Akhanda 2: Thandavam has now completed its tenth day in theaters. The film has received mixed to negative reviews from audiences, but despite this, it continues to run in theaters in multiple languages. The film's earnings have primarily come from the Telugu audience, while the Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have contributed relatively less to the box office. The film had a good opening in its initial days, but its pace slowed down afterward.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film earned a total of Rs 76.75 crore in its first week. The Telugu version contributed the most to this figure. On the second Friday, the eighth day of its release, the film's earnings dropped to approximately Rs 1.7 crore, representing a decline of more than 40% compared to the previous day. However, there was a slight improvement on the second Saturday, the ninth day, with the film grossing approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, the film's earnings saw another surge. According to initial estimates, the film earned approximately Rs 3.40 crore on this day. With this, the film's total collection over 10 days has reached around Rs 84.40 crore. The film has yet to earn Rs 15 crore to join the Rs 100 crore club.

Akhanda 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

In terms of occupancy, the film saw average attendance on the tenth day. Morning shows had an occupancy of around 22.80 percent, while afternoon shows in Telugu-speaking regions saw occupancy increase to approximately 46.65 percent. According to trade reports, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide within the first few days of its release.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thandavam is a Telugu fantasy action thriller starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.Directed by Boyapati Srinu, and is a sequel to the 2021 hit film Akhanda. This is the fourth film collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty portrays the villain.

