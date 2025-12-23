Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film shows DISAPPOINTING performance on Monday, mints Rs…

Akhanda 2 box office collection has shown disaapointing decline in numbers in second week. The film has yet not crossed Rs 100 crores in India. Read on to know its box office collection.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie Akhanda 2: Tandav premiered in cinemas on December 12. But after its premiere, the film has struggled to attract audiences at the box office. After the opening weekend, there has been a continuous decline in audience numbers. According to trade reports, the film has not yet gained the momentum expected of a big-budget film with a major star.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, the film earned only Rs 0.65 crore on its 11th day. With this, the film's total net collection in India has reached approximately Rs 85.1 crore. Audience attendance in theaters was quite low on the 11th day. The total occupancy for the Telugu version on Monday was only 16.41 percent. Morning shows had 14.15 percent occupancy, afternoon shows had 16 percent, and evening shows saw a slight increase to 19.09 percent.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film sees a clear decline

A few Telugu-speaking regions experienced a slight increase in attendance during the afternoon screenings, but overall, the number of viewers has been very low throughout the week. The film's grip at the box office appears to be loosening after the first weekend. The earnings from the second week show a significant drop, which indicates that the public's interest is slowly fading away. The film, in spite of a major star and excellent marketing, has not been able to draw in large audiences to the cinemas for a long time.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day-wise

The decline in collections was also evident at the beginning of the second week. On the eighth day, which was the second Friday, the film earned approximately Rs 1.7 crore, a drop of more than 40 percent compared to the previous day. However, there was a slight improvement over the weekend. On the ninth day (second Saturday), the film earned approximately Rs 2.5 crore, while the initial earnings on the tenth day (second Sunday) were around Rs 2.42 crore. The film's total collection over ten days reached approximately Rs 83.37 crore.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Tandavam has been released in both 2D and 3D formats. The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and marks his fourth collaboration with Balakrishna. This duo is generally known for delivering mass entertainment films. The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a crucial villainous role. Thaman S's music was also considered a strong point of the film, especially for single-screen audiences.

