Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film shows SLOW start on second Monday, earns Rs…

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection: Akhanda 2: Tandavam starring Nandamuri Balakrishna hit the theaters on December 12. The film has been doing steadily good business at the box office right from its first day. After ten days into its run, the movie is reported to have made around Rs 3.40 crore on Sunday. The film is still the talk of the town, mainly because of Balakrishna's strong action scenes and his magnetic personality on screen.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

According to trade analyst Sacnilk, the film maintains a strong hold at the box office. By the end of its first week, Akhanda 2: Tandavam had collected approximately Rs 76.75 crore. On the second Friday, the film earned around Rs 1.7 crore. Collections increased on Saturday, reaching Rs 2.55 crore. This figure rose further on Sunday, with the film raking in Rs 3.40 crore. Adding these figures, the film's total collection reached Rs 84.40 crore.

On the second Monday, the film saw a slight dip in earnings, but still managed to collect Rs 0.8 crore by 10 am, as reported by Sacnilk.. This brought the film's total earnings to Rs 84.48 crore. On Monday, December 22, 2025, the film's overall Telugu occupancy was approximately 14.15 percent. This percentage is expected to increase slightly after the evening and night show figures are added.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Tandavam is the second part of the previously released Akhanda that got a tremendous response in 2021. Here again, Balakrishna is in a double role, one of a spiritual warrior and the other an action hero. Director Boyapati Srinu, who is renowned for his typical Boyapati-style films, is at the helm of this project. A revenge tale, gripping action, and spiritual disturbance are the main attractions of the film. In addition to Balakrishna, the movie casts Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles.

