Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film maintains PACE, earns Rs…

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 has grossed Rs 85 crore in 12 days. The earning is assumed to be lower than expected. Let's take a look at the box office collection.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie Akhanda 2: Tandavam had a good start in terms of box office collections. The movie's net domestic gross was around Rs 85.34 crore during the opening weekend. The film took advantage of the second weekend, when Saturday and Sunday collections saw a massive increase. On the 11th day, Monday, the movie's box office collection experienced a drastic drop. Going by preliminary numbers, Akhanda 2 could rake in just Rs 77 lakh in all languages on that day. This fall in numbers was astonishing, especially when it had just pulled a strong Rs 3.45 crore on the day before, which was its second Sunday. With the addition of the 11th day's revenue, the total net collection of the film in India is Rs 85.1 crore. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, by 10 AM on Day 12, the film had only made Rs 0.09 crore.

Regarding occupancy, the overall Telugu occupancy for the film on Monday, December 22, 2025, was recorded at 14.63 percent. This was also the occupancy for the morning shows, while the figures for the afternoon, evening, and night shows are expected to be released later.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection

Looking at the day-wise collections, the film earned Rs 1.7 crore on the second Friday (Day 8). This increased to Rs 2.55 crore on Day 9. On Day 10, the second Sunday, the film recorded its highest collection of the second week, earning Rs 3.45 crore. However, on Day 11, this figure plummeted to Rs 65 lakh. The 12th day data will be clear by 10 pm.

All about Akhanda 2: Story and Cast

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee in key roles. Akhanda 2: Tandavam has been released in both 2D and 3D formats. This is the fourth film collaboration between director Boyapati Srinu and actor Balakrishna. This duo is known for delivering masala and mass entertainment films. The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, while Aadhi Pinisetty plays a powerful villain.

