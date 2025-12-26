Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action adventure shows DECENT performance, earns Rs…

Akhanda 2 is nearing the end of its almost two-week run at the theaters. Despite the gradual drop in the film's revenue following a powerful opening, it continues to maintain its position at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film Akhanda 2: Thandavam was released in theaters on December 12. The film received a tremendous response from the audience after its release and had a fantastic opening weekend. Now, the film is about to complete almost two weeks at the box office for almost two weeks. Although the film's earnings are gradually declining after a strong start, it is still performing reasonably well and maintaining its position at the box office.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Sacnilk's report, Akhanda 2 earned approximately Rs 1.10 crore on Wednesday. The film collected a total of Rs 76.75 crore in its first week. The majority of the earnings came from the Telugu version, which was approximately Rs 73.35 crore. In addition, the Hindi version earned Rs 69 lakh, Kannada Rs 18 lakh, Tamil Rs 2.45 crore, and the Malayalam version earned approximately Rs 8 lakh. The excellent performance in the first week gave the film a strong start.

In the second week, the film's earnings fluctuated. On the second Friday, the film earned Rs 1.7 crore, on Saturday Rs 2.55 crore, and on Sunday Rs 3.45 crore. After that, as the weekdays began, the collection declined. On Monday, the film earned Rs 1.05 crore, and on Tuesday, Rs 1 crore. After adding the earnings of the 13th day, the film's total collection has now reached approximately Rs 87.60 crore.

Akhanda 2 occupancy record

Regarding theater occupancy, the film's overall occupancy in Telugu-speaking regions on Wednesday was 17.71%. The morning shows had the lowest attendance at 14.09%. The occupancy rate increased to 17.01% for the afternoon shows, while it remained at 18.50% for the evening shows. The night shows saw the highest audience turnout, with occupancy reaching 21.18%. Since the Christmas and holiday season has now begun, it is expected that the film will benefit from this in the coming days.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2’ is the sequel to the 2021 superhit film Akhanda. The first film earned approximately Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 117 crore worldwide. Akhanda 2 is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna as a powerful Aghora warrior who protects the country from new threats. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles.

