Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film BEATS Akhanda to become his 3rd higest-grossing film in India, earns Rs…

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2: Tandavam is performing well at the box office. The film benefited significantly from the Christmas holiday. On its 14th day of release, which was Christmas Day, the film collected approximately Rs 1.65 crore in India net across all languages. The holiday led to a surge in audience attendance, resulting in a boost in earnings. With this, the film's total box office collection has now reached approximately Rs 89.25 crore. This figure shows that the film continues to maintain its hold on the audience.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection on Christmas

According to the Sacnilk website, the film earned approximately Rs 1 crore on its 12th day of release. This figure increased to Rs 1.1 crore on the 13th day. Then, on the 14th day, the film fully benefited from the Christmas holiday, and the earnings reached Rs 1.65 crore. In the first 13 days, the film had already collected a total of approximately Rs 87.6 crore in India net. Such stable earnings in the second week are considered a good sign for any film. Akhanda 2: Tandavam recorded a total Telugu occupancy of 33.09% on Christmas Day. The morning shows had an occupancy of 24.62%. The number of viewers increased in the afternoon shows, and the occupancy reached 37.52%. It remained almost the same in the evening shows, registering 37.54%. Audience presence continued in the night shows as well, with an occupancy of 32.67%.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

On the 15th day, the film collected only Rs 0.07 crore, bringing the total earnings to Rs 89.32 crore. On this day, the Telugu occupancy decreased to 16.26%. The film witnessed a significant drop of approximately 83.71% in its second week's total earnings, with the total collection for the second week amounting to around Rs 12.5 crore. Despite this decline, the film's overall performance so far is considered strong.

Akhanda 2 beats Akhanda

Akhanda 2 becomes Nandamuri Balakrishna’s third biggest hit in India. With a total collection of Rs 89.34 crore, Akhanda 2 has beaten the earnings of its first part, Akhanda, which made Rs 89 crore net. With this achievement, the sequel is now Balakrishna’s third-highest-grossing film. In its third weekend, the film is expected to move to second place by crossing Daaku Maharaaj, which earned Rs 91.23 crore net.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Tandavam is directed by Boyapati Srinu. The leading role is played by Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie. He is accompanied by the cast comprising Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee in important parts.

