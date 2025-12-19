Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action adventure DIPS by end of first week, EARNS…

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection: The fantastic action film Akhanda 2: Thandavam starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is gaining a lot of success at the box office. The film enjoyed a very promising first day, and its earnings have remained consistent even after the first weekend.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's enormous action film Akhanda 2: Thandavam is doing very well at the box office. The movie had a very good opening day, and its income has stayed stable even beyond the first weekend. There is a lot of excitement among viewers for the film, and its great revenue speaks for itself. By the seventh day, the film had maintained a strong hold at the Indian box office, doing good business.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 7



According to the Sacnilk website report, the film earned approximately Rs 3.30 crore net in India across all languages on the sixth day, Wednesday. On the seventh day, the film collected around Rs 2.74 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection for the first week has reached Rs 76.40 crore. These figures show that the film is receiving good support from the audience.

TRENDING NOW

Akhanda 2 Day 7 occupancy



On the seventh day, the Telugu 2D total occupancy was 16.07 percent overall. The morning presentations had an approximate occupancy of 13.28 percent. This number went up to 16.46 percent for the afternoon shows. The film shone through the night when the occupancy was noted at 17.55 percent in the evening displays. The film also had a decent turnout with an occupancy of 16.98 percent in the night shows. These statistics, though not very impressive, still depict the steady and consistent draw of the film's audience all week through. The film still holds great appeal to the public.

The occupancy of the Telugu 3D version was lower than that of the 2D, with the total being only 10.34 percent. The 6.28 percent was for the morning shows, while the evening and night shows were almost 12 percent. The performance of the Tamil 2D version was slightly better with an overall occupancy of 13.99 percent.





All about Akhanda 2





Akhanda 2: Thandavam is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays two characters as he did in the previous part, and these characters are being shown again in the film. Besides, the movie includes supporting actors such as Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee. This combination of the powerful plot and the spectacular fight scenes makes the movie a strong contender to keep on gaining profit at the movie theaters.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more