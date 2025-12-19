Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action adventure EARNS…

Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie Akhanda 2: Thandavam has registered an outstanding performance at the box office during the first week. Now, it is making waves even in the second week with its box office numbers.

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie Akhanda 2: Thandavam has registered an outstanding performance at the box office during the first week. Despite the various controversies and the date of its release being changed, the film has registered a gross of around Rs 76.85 crore at the domestic box office in its eight days. The film has beaten the lifetime collection of the film Thandel by Naga Chaitanya. But in terms of becoming a mega-blockbuster film at the box office, the film has slightly failed to meet the targeted expectations.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the industry monitor Sacnilk, the total amount earned by the movie until 10 AM on Friday, the eighth day, stood at about Rs 0.21 crore. The total occupancy in the Telugu-speaking areas on the day stood at 16.19 percent. The movie had a very successful opening on December 11, with the total collection on the first day amounting to Rs 22.5 crore, but the earnings have been steadily decreasing. The most significant reduction in earnings occurred on Monday, with the earnings falling by about 65.23 percent.

All about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is an action-packed thriller that sees Nandamuri Balakrishna reprise his role as Akhanda, a mythical god who fights evil and has supernatural powers. Moving on to the sequel, the movie involves a new and threatening villain in the form of actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who also has a connection with the supernatural.

What was Akhanda 2 release date controversy?

Akhanda 2 was initially set to open on December 5, but was postponed at the last minute. The release had been postponed by the makers, citing unavoidable reasons, as announced on social media. However, according to media reports, this is due to a pending lawsuit involving production house 14 Reels Entertainment and Eros.

Akhanda 2 OTT release

As far as releasing on the OTT platform, there are reports that Akhanda 2 will be released on Netflix, since Netflix has acquired digital rights over it.

