Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film SLOWS down in earning race, mints Rs..

Nandamuri Balakrishna's highly anticipated film Akhanda 2: Tandavam has received a positive response from audiences and has earned approximately Rs 76.75 crore (India Net) in its first seven days. The film continues to be a topic of discussion due to its powerful action sequences, religious themes, and Balakrishna's impressive performance. The film has been a huge success with online audiences, particularly Telugu viewers, and this has played a big part in its solid box office numbers. Thursday, the seventh day, saw the film making roughly Rs 2.85 crore. Out of this, the Telugu version was the major contributor with Rs 2.45 crore, whereas the Tamil version made around Rs 33 lakh. Sacnilk's report mentioned that the collection on the seventh day experienced a slight reduction of approximately 13.64%.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

On the eighth day, Friday, a further decline in earnings was recorded. According to initial estimates, Akhanda 2: Tandavam earned approximately Rs 1.75 crore on this day. With this, the film's total India Net collection has now reached Rs 78.50 crore.

Looking at the occupancy report, the overall occupancy for the Telugu (2D) version on Friday, December 19, 2025, was 20.30%. Morning shows had an occupancy of 16.19%, which increased to 20.73% in the afternoon. Evening shows saw an occupancy of 21.39%, and night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 22.90%. The Telugu (3D) version of the film saw low occupancy, averaging 8.42%. The Tamil (2D) version, however, recorded a total occupancy of 10.64%, with afternoon shows performing better.

Akhanda 2 faces tough box office competition

India's cinema industry had one of its greatest clashes on December 19. The release of the much-anticipated movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, a Hollywood science fiction action movie, on this day stirred the theaters. Meanwhile, the Hindi movie Dhurandhar, which had been ruling the hearts of the audience for the last two weeks, was also managing to garner a decent audience in theatres. The head-on confrontation between the two movies was indeed a tremendous spectacle for the viewers and had consequences for other releases as well.

AKhanda 2 OTT release

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. He is supported by Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film is packed with action and mythological elements, with Balakrishna playing the role of Akhanda, who fights against evil. In the sequel, Aadhi Pinisetty appears as a new and mysterious villain, whose character is also associated with supernatural powers. Regarding the OTT release, reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the digital rights to the film, and it is expected to stream on the platform soon.

