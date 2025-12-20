Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action adventure EARN…

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2: Tandavam appears to be slowing down at the box office in its second week.

Akhanda 2: Tandavam starring Telugu iconic actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, seems to be trailing off at the box office during its second week. The flick recorded a drastic reduction of revenue on its eighth day, which was Friday, as it was stepping into its second weekend. As per Sacnilk's report, Akhanda 2 made a meager of Rs 1.77 crore on the day of its eighth which marked a decline of almost 38 percent from the previous day, Thursday. The entire amount was contributed by the Telugu version, of which Rs 1.75 crore was the share. The flick that did a stellar business in the first week is now having a hard time because of the new Telugu releases and even the digital content. The occupancy of the film on the eighth day was also not very strong. The Telugu version’s total occupancy on Friday was 20.30 percent. The morning shows had 16.19 percent occupied, afternoon shows 20.73 percent, evening shows 21.39 percent and night shows 22.90 percent had the most occupancy.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

As per the first news from Sacnilk, Akhanda 2 has made a gross of Rs 0.44 crore at the box office by the time it reached noon. And hence the overall income goes to Rs 78.96 crore. The movie Akhanda 2: Thaandavam's Telugu Occupancy was 16.89% overall on Saturday. But the turnout will be more with the evening and night shows.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is the sequel in which Balakrishna once more takes on the character of Akhanda, a formidable and heavenly fighter who combats the forces of darkness. In this sequel, Aadhi Pinisetty is presented as the new antagonist with extraordinary capabilities. The movie combines mythological facets, rituals, and spectacular action in a very powerful way.

