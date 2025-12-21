Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film witnesses HUGE jump on second weekend, earns Rs…

Akhanda 2 remains unstoppable even on the second weekend and marks an impressive earning. In nine days, Akhanda 2 has earned a total of Rs 80.95 crore net in India. Read on to know more.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Akhanda 2: Tandavam is maintaining its hold at the box office in its second week. The film grossed a total of Rs 2.90 crore on its second Saturday, while the net collection was approximately Rs 2.50 crore. According to Sacnilk's report, the film's earnings have remained stable despite entering its second weekend. This shows that the film's popularity among the audience is still intact and people are still flocking to theaters to watch it. On the second Saturday, Akhanda 2: Tandavam had an overall Telugu occupancy of 29.65 percent. Morning shows saw 16.89 percent occupancy, while this figure increased to 27.41 percent for afternoon shows. Evening and night shows saw even higher audience numbers. The evening shows recorded an occupancy of 33.99 percent, and the night shows registered 40.31 percent.

Akhanda 2 total Box Office Collection

In nine days, Akhanda 2 has earned a total of Rs 80.95 crore net in India. The India gross collection has now reached Rs 95.85 crore. In terms of worldwide collection, the film has crossed the Rs 107.85 crore mark globally. Of this, approximately Rs 12 crore has been earned from overseas markets. Noteworthy is the fact that approximately 89 percent of the film's total revenue has originated from India, thus revealing its strong local acceptance.

Analyzing the daily earnings pattern, the movie's performance has been fairly stable. On day five, the film raked in an impressive Rs 3.8 crore, followed by Rs 2.9 crore on day six. Earnings were a little bit normal on the seventh and eighth days, where the film took in Rs 2.45 crore and Rs 1.68 crore respectively. However, on the ninth day, the film showed a slight increase again and earned a net of approximately Rs 2.5 crore.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is a direct continuation of the first film's storyline. Balakrishna is once again playing the character of Akhanda, a divine and strong warrior who fights the evil forces in this sequel. The story also casts Aadhi Pinisetty as the new villain, who has superpowers.

