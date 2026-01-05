Akhanda 2 OTT Release: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film to stream on THIS platform; here's when to watch

Akhanda 2 maintained consistent interest throughout its theatrical run despite receiving mixed reviews, especially among Balakrishna's core fan base. It is now anticipated that the OTT distribution would offer the movie a new chance to engage audiences.

Akhanda 2 OTT Release: The OTT release date for Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has finally been set. On January 9, 2026, the movie will be available for streaming on Netflix. The movie, which Boyapati Sreenu wrote and directed, debuted in theatres on December 12, 2025, in 3D, 2D, and EPIQ formats. On January 9, 2026, the fantasy action drama will release digitally on Netflix following its theatrical run. Ram Achanta, Ishan Saksena, and Gopi Achanta are the producers of the movie, which is distributed by IVY Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus Entertainment.

Akhanda 2 cast

Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Kabir Duhan Singh, Harshaali Malhotra, Saswata Chatterjee, and more notable actors are part of the cast. According to reports, the movie made Rs 120 Cr at the box office. According to BO trackers, it has suffered losses of Rs 40 Cr. Gopichand Malineni is the director of Balakrishna's next film. This will be his 111th film.

Akhanda 2 audience response

On December 12, 2025, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was released in theatres in a number of formats, including 3D, 2D, and EPIQ. The movie opened to respectable crowds despite many delays prior to its release. While some viewers thought the narrative pace should have been better, others praised Balakrishna's dominating acting, action set pieces, and spiritual overtones.

The movie maintained consistent interest throughout its theatrical run despite receiving mixed reviews, especially among Balakrishna's core fan base. It is now anticipated that the OTT distribution would offer the movie a new chance to engage audiences who would rather see such ambitious action dramas at home.

Akhanda 2 plot

The cinematic narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a momentous national catastrophe resulting from a biowarfare blitz at the Mahakumbh Mela in India. A lethal infection originates from and then quickly spreads among the huge throng and ultimately takes a toll on the lives of many individuals. Janani, a beautiful, young, and talented scientist whose research is pivotal in the hunt for a cure, is in the middle of the turmoil.

As the threats get closer, Akhanda comes to her rescue. Aghori warrior, played by Balakrishna, goes through fights with dark forces, enchantments, and powerful comrades in his aspiration to revive the faith and the order. The character of his brother, Murali Krishna, is also a part of the story, adding more emotional depth and breadth to the ongoing battle.

