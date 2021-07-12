Akhanda: Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing a dual role for the 16th time in his career – deets inside

Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing Akhanda for noted production house Dwaraka Creations. Pragya Jaiswal has been cast as the female lead opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in the movie while Srikanth will also be seen in a crucial role.