Now this is shocking for everyone, not just Akshay Kumar's fans. After receiving a massive backlash for his first endorsement with the tabacco brand Vimal along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, Akshay had apologised for being irresponsible and not choosing things wisely, and he even mentioned that he has cancelled all his association with the brand and has even returned the money and paid compensation for the advertisement, but he has no control over the first ad being played all over.

And now the new and second endorsement is creating a huge stir online and is bringing the Mission Raniganj actor even more wrath from social media. The superstar is questioned about what happened to his apology and why he has done the ad again. But all we can do is wait for the actor to clarify if it's the latest endorsement or if he shot it that time only.

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar's tobacco ad going viral all over again, and the internet is slamming Khiladi Kumar for being associated with the endorsement despite being lashed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@srkking555)

#AkshayKumar stepped back as Vimal ambassador after getting backlash from neutrals..

now again doing vimal ads!!

paiso ke liye kuch bhi kar skta hai ye banda ? pic.twitter.com/d8z50WZLCJ — Cheemrag (@itxcheemrag) October 8, 2023

One user wrote, "How can such great actors agree to do such an ultra foolish totally insane ad that too of a harmful product???? Three new wonders of the world!!! Money and position without any moral sense!" Another user questioned, "Tum log kya kar rahe ho Paisa ke liye Kuchh Bhi Karoge".

In the endorsement, you can see how Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are sitting in the car and calling Akshay Kumar, where they open the tobacco brand packet, and with that, the actor arrives to meet them. Akshay Kumar is right now basking in the success of his latest release, Mission Raniganj.