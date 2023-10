Fans were surprised to see Akshay Kumar in a new TVC for a tobacco brand that also featured Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The three superstars got immense flak when the first ad featuring the trio came out. Akshay Kumar got slammed left, right and centre as he is known to be a fitness icon. In his interviews, he is always talking about a healthy lifestyle. People felt that a public figure with his messaging should not have done that commercial. He later apologized for the same, and said he would not benefit from the sum he earned from the commercial. He gave it for charity. Yesterday, the new TVC of Vimal Zubaan Kesari was out. Akshay Kumar was present there as well. This left netizens wondering if he had gone back on his word. Also Read - Akshay Kumar joins Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ad again after apologising post backlash; internet calls him hypocrite

Akshay Kumar clears the air on Zuban Kesari commercial

Akshay Kumar has now clarified that even this commercial was filmed in 2021. He said he has discontinued his association, and is not profiting from the same. He posted this on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look.... Also Read - Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Celebs who got X, Y, Z security post death threats and what it means

‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October, 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation… — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 9, 2023

Well, it looks like he has cleared the rumors around it. Also Read - Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor's epic climax budget, shoot details out