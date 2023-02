Something like this happens very rarely and it stays forever. Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal met at a wedding and both the superstars broke into a Bhangra dance and have been winning the hearts of the fans with their amazing chemistry. Akshay took his Instagram and shared the video of him along with south sensation Mohanlal and called it the most memorable day of his life. The caption written by Akshay Kumar on his Instagram post read, " I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment". Fans are too going gaga seeing this brotherhood and are insisting they already collaborated for a film. Also Read - Entertainment News Live Updates February 10: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's movie deal with Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar gets Mohanlal to do bhangra and more

Watch the video of Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal doing Bhangra dance and winning hearts like never before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar is a diligent fan of Mohanlal, well, who isn't? And this video of them dancing together is not less than a visual treat to the fans and netizens. Akshay is the most beloved star in the industry and his work has been appreciated across. His journey is remarkable and the superstar makes his space wherever he goes. And now with this video of him, his fans are hoping him to collaborate with Mohanlal and if that happens it will grate fireworks at the box office.

Akshay Kumar will be seen next in Selfie along with where he plays the role of a superstar and has a a tiff with a fan played by Emraan. The duo has recreated the Main Khiladi Tu Anari song that is already hit among fans. Mohanlal enjoys a huge stardom down south and there is no bigger star than him right now. What if both the superstars will unite for a film together, well, it will be a blockbuster already!