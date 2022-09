Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra formed one of the hottest and biggest hit pairs in Bollywood. Unfortunately, too many differences cropped up between the two, fuelled further by outside interference, resulting in their onscreen pairing being short-lived. That being said, it was fantastic till it lasted, and in case you need a reminder, or for those of you who were too young to experience it back in the day (mid 2000s to be precise), here's a throwback video of Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra scorching up the screen from the Suneel Darshan directed 2005 film, Barsaat, which, incidentally, later cast Bobby Deol in place of Akshay. Also Read - With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees Bazmee has delivered hits for more than 2 decades – check out which other Directors are in this EXCLUSIVE club

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra Woh Pehli Barsaat song

After 17 years since its release, the original song, Woh Pehli Barsaat, from the 2005 romantic movie, Barsaat, has been dropped. The song features Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, and their sizzling chemistry makes us realise how much we've missed watching them together on screen. The fact that it's a rain song, true to its title, makes their chemistry sizzle all the more. The song was composed by Nadeem Shravan, with lyrics by Sameer, and sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Yeah, we know, too many legends in one place – those were the days. Watch the Woh Pehli Barsaat song featured on Akshay and Priyanka below: