Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan set to REUNITE after 6 years in Anees Bazmee's next film?

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are set to reunite for an upcoming untitled movie directed by Anees Bazmee, marking their collaboration after 6 years.

an upcoming film directed by Anees Bazmee. The partnership has been a hot topic during the last few weeks, and recent updates show that Vidya Balan has officially joined the project as one of the female leads alongside Akshay. This project signifies a significant reunion for Akshay and Anees Bazmee, who last collaborated in Mission Mangal in 2019. The upcoming film is anticipated to combine humor, compelling character development, and captivating storytelling aspects that both Anees Bazmee and Akshay are recognized for.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s chemistry

According to Hindustan Times, a source clarified the situation regarding the main leads and stated, “Akshay and Vidya share effortless chemistry as actors, as has been evident with films such as Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Mission Mangal in the past. Off screen too they share a good equation. Which is why it was a resounding yes from everyone in the team when Vidya’s name popped up. The story will see two female actors, and one of them will be her.” Akshay and Vidya will be reuniting six years after Mission Mangal.

The film's team has characterized Vidya Balan's casting as a collective choice, confident that her chemistry with Akshay, evident in previous successes like Heyy Babyy (2007), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Mission Mangal (2019), will enhance the new storyline's richness and attractiveness.

Although specific plot elements and the title are still confidential, industry sources indicate that the screenplay aims to provide both leads significant roles, blending humor with emotional richness. The movie is one of many prominent projects scheduled for Akshay Kumar, who remains occupied with several releases in 2026.

