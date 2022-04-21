recently joined and to endorse a pan masala brand. Now, the actor took to social media to apologise to his fans. He wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi.” His note further read, “With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes. Akshay Kumar.” Have a look at his note below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Naga Chaitanya’s team on his second marriage reports, KGF 2 actor Yash desires to make his Bollywood debut with this actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Fans are reacting on his note. "Outrage Karo. Farak Padta Hai." Another fan wrote, "What about money? Wt a nice joke paise liye add kiya phir just one tweet mafi ? amazing business with Indian #akshykumar." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

He's my idol

He's my inspiration He was.

He is.

He always will be. Love you loads @akshaykumar https://t.co/Bb5m8B9DGG — Pratyush (@GurGulabKhatri) April 20, 2022

What about money? Wt a nice joke paise liye add kiya phir just one tweet mafi ? amazing business with Indian #akshykumar https://t.co/d6se9HJSRf — Travel With Me Khan (@ArmaaArman) April 20, 2022

Outrage Karo. Farak Padta Hai. https://t.co/oxDD2NSdPZ — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) April 20, 2022

As you might be aware, the actor was trolled a lot for endorsing the brand. Netizens also dug out his old video in which he said he would never endorse products which affect heath. Now, it remains to be seen if the brand continues to use him in their ads.