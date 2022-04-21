Akshay Kumar was featured in the tabacco endorsement along with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. While sooner Khiladi Kumar stepped back from the endorsement and even apologised for the same after receiving a lot of backlash from his fans. . Akshay Kumar released an apology on his social media that reads, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi." Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 7 Hindi: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer fastest to cross Rs 250 crore; beats Baahubali 2, Dangal
The note further read, "With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes. Akshay Kumar.”
As Akshay Kumar apologises, here's how Shah Rukh Khan's fans reacted when he was seen in the same tobacco ad along with Ajay Devgn. The superstar's fans were unhappy and had even claimed that he will lose his fan base by doing THIS ad.
While Ajay Devgn spoke about endorsing the tobacco brand and the criticism around it in a recent interaction, " It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not. I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold." Do you agree?
