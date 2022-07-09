Akshay Kumar badly trolled for announcing yet another biopic; netizens say 'Itni jaldi toh Maggie bhi nahi banti, please give us a break'

Akshay Kumar's Jaswant Singh biopic film first look by released online and it seems like it failed to impress the netizens. The internet is strongly slamming the actors for making films back to back and asking him to give them a break. Akshay Kumar will be featured in yet another biopic. Sharing the first look, trade expert Taran Adarsh wrote the title of the film is yet to be finalised. While the users are claiming it is another flop. One user turned extremely nasty and wrote, " Another said, "Itni jaldi to maggie bhi nahi banti jitni jaldi in saab ki movie aa jaati hai (Even preparing Maggie takes longer than Akshay Kumar's films releasing in theatres). just bored to see you 4 times in a year. Just give us a break to get relax after seeing your silly performance in Prithviraj." Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Here's when Chiyaan Vikram will bounce back into action
Take a look at how the Raksha Bandhan actor is receiving criticism online for his first look of Jaswant Singh Gill's biopic.
Akshay Kumar's last release Samrat Prithviraj failed to make a mark. The film received a lot of flak from the viewers as they claim that there were lots of factual errors and too much VFX. While the actor is now gearing up for his next release Raksha Bandha and the trailer received a mixed response. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar as a female lead. Do you think that the actor should take a break from making films too?
