Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash has given us many memories to remember. Whether it was Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dancing together or seeing Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal happily posing together, the Ambanis managed to create something truly special. Amidst all this, one more thing the Ambanis successfully managed to change was Akshay Kumar's specific strict life rule. Yes, the Chote Miyan Bade Miyan actor broke his strict life rule for the pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika.

Akshay Kumar broke THIS strict life rule for the Ambani's bash

Akshay Kumar is known to be very strict when it comes to following a certain lifestyle. Many celebrities have mentioned that Akshay sleeps around 10 pm and wakes up promptly at 4 am. In fact, Karan Johar once stated that the Khiladi actor literally asked him to leave from his house as it was his time to sleep, and the party ended around 7:30 pm itself. Yes, Akshay Kumar is known to be extremely strict with his lifestyle. However, he recently broke this lifestyle rule for the Ambanis. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar stated that Anant and Radhika's pre wedding bash went till 3 am in the morning and he chose to be a part of it till the end. He said that the bash was grand, and the Ambanis didn't leave any stone unturned to make sure everyone feels included and be a part of the celebration.

Previously, many actors such as Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, basically actors who have worked with Akshay Kumar, have often complained that when they have to shoot with Akshay, the call time is always early around 7 am or 6 am in the morning. Akshay stated that he loves waking up early morning and exercising as morning is the only time which he gets all for himself. The actor also follows a strict diet.