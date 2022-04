had recently joined and in endorsing a pan masala brand. However, after severe backlash from fans, the Khiladi Kumar stepped back from the deal. He took to his Twitter hand to apologise to his fans and state that he will never endorse something like this. He mentioned that the reaction from fans affected him deeply. He even pledged to donate the money. While some appreciated his move, there are many who have called him a liar. Netizens dug out an old advertisement from the 90s in which he can be seen endorsing a cigarette brand. Some have also dug out an old video in which he is saying that Gutka companies are willing to pay him enormous money but he will never sign the deal. This is why he is also being called a 'hypocrite'. Check out some tweets below: Also Read - Why did Varun Dhawan go missing from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party? [Exclusive]

Hypocrite Akshay Kumar.. Atleast and SRK gyan nahi bhant rahethe..Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/F9ykc22fB3 — Click Chikku (@RakeshK06461924) April 21, 2022

I have not endorsed tobacco pic.twitter.com/EoYyP1Jed9 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎ ︎ (@Soulxslayer8) April 20, 2022

FLAWLESS IDOL AKSHAY KUMAR ????He is a hypocrite.

He will ridicule anti Hindu rituals and then make Films on Gods to defame Hindus

He will first say he will not endorse Tabacco then he will endorse it.

How long will you hide your crimes in the name of Charity.

Stop it pic.twitter.com/5nvuIe03pD — Mahesh Chandra (@MaheshCh_SSR) April 21, 2022

Akshay Kumar asked sorry for endorsement of #vimal but not for Red& white cigarettes & Baba elachi ! Anyways "Bolo zuban se sorry" #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/ECWIl1hVch — Thanos Pandit 2.0™ (@thanos_panditji) April 21, 2022

