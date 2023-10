Akshay Kumar is on cloud nine as his latest film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue has hit the theatres and received a thunderous applause from the fans. The film is inspired by the true story of Jaswant Singh Gill, who led a daring rescue operation to save 64 miners trapped in a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Jaswant Singh Gill with utmost conviction and charisma, and delivers one of his finest performances till date.

In an interview with a portal, Akshay Kumar expressed his happiness and gratitude for the overwhelming response to the film. He said, "I have done around 150 films by now, but this is my best film." He also thanked the director Tinu Suresh Desai and the entire cast and crew for their hard work and dedication.

The Great Bharat Rescue is a gripping and thrilling film that showcases the courage and sacrifice of the rescue team, who risked their lives to save others. The film has been hailed as one of the best films of the year 2023, and has been getting rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is now running successfully in cinemas across the country.

Mission Raniganj performed well on its first 5 days at the box office and managed to earn Rs. 15.6 crore nett, while on the 6th day Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra's film reportedly earned Rs. 1.43 crore India nett. Also Read - Akshay Kumar reacts to his 'Modi Bhakt' tag and being compared to Shah Rukh Khan's political ideology