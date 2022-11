Richa Chadha has been facing the wrath of netizens ever since she responded to Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders like taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) by saying, 'Galwan says Hi'. Her tweet allegedly mocking Indian Army has deeply hurt who has now shared his reaction on it. Also Read - Akshay Kumar may be out of Hera Pheri 3, but he has amazing lineup of upcoming new movies

Quoting the screenshot of Richa's now-deleted tweet, Akshay wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain." Her tweet appeared to be a reference to the Indian Army's 2020 Galwan clash with Chinese troops. Also Read - Before Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar REJECTED these blockbuster films

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. ? pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

After facing massive backlash, Richa deleted her tweet and issued a public apology. "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part," she said in her tweet. Also Read - Top Entertainment News Today: Urfi Javed takes fashion game to another level, Akshay Kumar upsets Hera Pheri 3 producer and more

In her apology tweet, Richa also mentioned that her grandfather was a Lieutenant Colonel who took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war. "My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me," she added.

For the uninitiated, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the Galwan clashes in June 2020 while over 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the series of confrontations between the two nations.