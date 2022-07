is no stranger to trolls. He often gets pulled by netizens over his Canadian citizenship. While the actor has never hidden or denied the fact that he holds a Canadian passport, he gets subjected to online trolling for the same. However, Akshay doesn't really give two hoots about being trolled and called as 'Canadian Kumar' on social media. Also Read - Aamir Khan to strike deal for Laal Singh Chaddha with multiplex chain for all primetime shows; Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan in a fix? [Exclusive]

On Koffee With Karan 7, when asked Akshay if he gets trolled on social media, the Khiladi Kumar replied, "At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don’t care about." Karan then pointed out that the trolls call him Canada Kumar. To which, he responded, "Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay, call me that." Also Read - From being biased towards Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan to the alleged drugs party, 5 times Karan Johar had to clarify his controversial stance

Following up with this, Karan also asked Akshay about him sharing screen space with younger actresses which often gets him criticism in return. Replying to the question, Akshay replied, "They are jealous. Why shouldn’t I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?" In another segment, Karan asked Akshay which GenZ actor he would like to share his title of Khiladi with, pat came the reply, 'Tiger Shroff'. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what she feels about Dhanush, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and her recent female co-star Nayanthara on Koffee With Karan 7

The episode was graced by Akshay and together. Akshay made his stunning entry in true Khiladi fashion, carrying the show's debutant Samantha in his arms. When Karan asked Akshay, 'What would you do if made a joke about Tina?' while touching upon the controversial Chris Rock-Will Smith Oscars slapgate, Akshay replied, "I would pay for his funeral," while suggesting that no one gets to mess with his wife .

During the show, Samantha also talked about her divorce with . She said that they have hard feelings for each other adding that if they are kept in the same room, people will have to hide sharp objects. She also dismissed a rumour of hers taking Rs 250 crore alimony from her ex-husband after separation.