Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for saying it took 18 years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj; netizens roast him highlighting goof-ups

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj has been facing a lot of criticism for its factual errors. The superstar is right now getting massively trolled for his tweet where he said that it took 18 years for them to make the film.