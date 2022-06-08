Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithiviraj has failed to impress the audience. The makers are getting picked for the factual errors in the film and Akshay Kumar is getting badly roasted for being paired opposite a 26-year-old heroine. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha OPENS Up on why it is important for women to buy condoms; gives a STRONG message to girls who feel shy [Watch Exclusive Video]

And now the Bollywood star is being massively trolled for his informative tweet about his latest release Samrat Prithviraj which reads, "18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here. It's time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!" This tweet of the actor didn't go down well with the netizens and they are brutally trolling the actor sharing the goofs ups from the film.

18 years of research, 2 years of VFX and 3 Covid-19 waves later…this day is finally here.

It’s time to go to a big screen near you, #SamratPrithviraj IN CINEMAS NOW!

Book your tickets now.https://t.co/nWBNMT3STshttps://t.co/J1WZalqY9s pic.twitter.com/zEJAGKpN3h — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2022

Take a look at how Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is getting roasted on the internet for saying that it took 18 years to make Samrat Prithiviraj

Iski kya zarurat this? To make a movie based on WhatsApp forward history. Chal tu bhi Panchayat season 2 dekh. 18000 times better than your 18 year research movie. — Judish Raj (@JudishRaj) June 4, 2022

18 years of research .. 2 yrs of VFX .. cud not fix this ?????? It’s called “ MISERABLE ACTING” #BoycottSamratPrithvirajMovie #BoycottBollywood https://t.co/R8GvpELqwO — ? Rohini- Not a BOT ??? (@SsrHerefor) June 3, 2022

18 years of research has amounted to this pic.twitter.com/uHbzWNIBja — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) June 3, 2022

18 yrs of research, 2 yrs of VFX but still clueless about how to tie knots ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/C9Y6ndBbc8 — Sarcasm ™️ (@SarcasticRofl) June 3, 2022

2 years vfx ??? paisa barbaad ? pic.twitter.com/43jfNMQ1jS — movie buffer (@moviebuffer999) June 3, 2022

Well, many are taking a dig at Manushi's age and saying that she must 6 or 7 when the makers started the research.

18 years ???? — ray (@batman_437) June 3, 2022

So the research started when Manushi Chillar was 6 yrs old, who would have thought !!! ? https://t.co/4dTvT3hVw2 — IIIIIIIIIll (@_NairFYI) June 3, 2022

So when you started doing research for this film, your heroine was 7 years old… https://t.co/B5C6cfh48F — NRK (@PWNeha) June 3, 2022

The film has earned Rs. 48.80 Cr reportedly at the box office.