Akshay Kumar is the biggest superstar in Bollywood, and he is the only superstar who has been busiest all the years and has not taken any sabbaticals. But if late, all his films are flops at the box office. There have been several films by Akshay Kumar that failed to impress; his last release, Raksha Bandhan, was also a dud. But still, the superstar is unstoppable, and he is on a film signing spree. The actor will be seen in Hera Pheri 3, where reports earlier claimed that Kartik Aaryan might replace him just like he did in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

But why are Akshay Kumar's films not working? A trade expert has decoded the reason behind the macho star's failure and what he is doing wrong, and here are a few measures that he wants the superstar to follow that might help him regain his tag of being the box office king. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Taran Adarsh explained in detail how Akshay should slow down with his releases and called him an overexposed superstar.

Taran said, "Lot of films, overexposure, saal mein 4-5 filmein. Ek waqt tha jab Akshay ke woh filmein chal jaati thi. ab filmein nahi chali. Space out, karna bahut zaruri hai... pichle saal 4 filmein lagi thi theatre mein aur ek OTT pe. Aap kitne bhi kaabil actor kyun na ho par roz roz biryani bhi achhi nahi lagti".

Well, the superstar was trolled for back-to-back releases, and especially after the failure of Prithviraj, which looked more like a spoof. Akshay should definitely choose his films wisely and have a few releases. "Thoda space out, karein. Ek waqt tha jab hum bahut saare filmein dekhte te. ki picturein ek saath: sab silver jubilee, golden jubilee, 25-50-75 hafte chalti rehti hai. tab wahi entertainment hota tha. "Ab logon ke paas OTT, TV, social media hai jo aapko thoroughly entertained rakhta hai." We hope the superstar reads this advice by Taran, which makes a lot of sense. Right now, what his fans are waiting for is only Hera Pheri 3.