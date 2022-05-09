Akshay Kumar hails 'Prithviraj' as the King of entire India; says, 'Stop dividing us like the British tried to'

The Prithviraj trailer was launched today in the presence of the film's lead pair – Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar – along with Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi before a huge media contingent and a sizeable number of raucous Khiladi fans, gathered at the iconic film industry landmark, Yash Raj Studios, in Andheri, Mumbai, to add the excitement and impetus to the Prithviraj trailer launch and needless to say, it more than lived up to expectations, with an epic movie coming along in Bollywood after a long time that promises to justify the scale, magnitude and production values a period piece of this kind demands. What's more the story and direction also look to be full of depth and gravitas, indicating that Prithviraj will tick all the right boxes. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Asim Riaz, Karan Patel and other TV stars from affluent backgrounds

Of course, with such a huge media presence, there was bound to be questions flying around thick and fast for the actors and filmmaker on stage. True to form, a journalist asked Akshay Kumar his opinion on if he thought Prithviraj Chauhan to be a ruler of Rajasthan or Gujarat since there's been some confusion in the past over his domain across historical archives. Responding, Akshay said, “To me. Prithviraj is the emperor of entire India. There's no need to divide him into regions. It's high time we get over all these divisions, we've had enough of it and have seen how the British have tried to divide and rule, so there's no point in getting into all this, We need to stop dividing us like the British tried to.” Also Read - The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Akshay Kumar's praise for his film; calls it FAKE

Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for helming the television epic, Chanakya, and the critically acclaimed film, Pinjar. Prithviraj stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Also Read - Liger Hunt Theme: Vijay Deverakonda's birthday treat for fans is full of rage, passion and swag