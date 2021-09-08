Today morning, we came across a sad and shocking news of Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia's demise, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital on September 3 and was in a critical condition. The Bollywood shared the news with an emotional note, which reads, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." While we saw celebs like Rohit Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan and others arriving at the crematorium for the last rites, Akshay Kumar looked lost and distraught at the funeral of her mother and watching him like that breaks our heart. Also Read - From Vikram Vedha to Jersey: Will these 11 South remakes turn into Bollywood box office blockbusters? Check the list
Many Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhur Bhandarkar and others mourned the demise of Aruna Bhatia on social media.
RIP.
