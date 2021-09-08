Today morning, we came across a sad and shocking news of 's mother Aruna Bhatia's demise, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital on September 3 and was in a critical condition. The Bollywood shared the news with an emotional note, which reads, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." While we saw celebs like , , and others arriving at the crematorium for the last rites, Akshay Kumar looked lost and distraught at the funeral of her mother and watching him like that breaks our heart. Also Read - From Vikram Vedha to Jersey: Will these 11 South remakes turn into Bollywood box office blockbusters? Check the list

Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother’s passing away. May Arunaji’s soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family.

Om Shanti?? https://t.co/fBEzmsQpnF — (@ajaydevgn) September 8, 2021

Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family ..@akshaykumar — (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 8, 2021

Deepest condolences @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar and family. Our prayers and love to you all in this difficult time ???? https://t.co/PHov95gvNy — (@deespeak) September 8, 2021

So very sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru ?? @akshaykumar https://t.co/B7WOxbI6qb — (@NimratOfficial) September 8, 2021

Many Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Dia Mirza, Nimrat Kaur, , Madhur Bhandarkar and others mourned the demise of Aruna Bhatia on social media.

RIP.