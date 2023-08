Akshay Kumar is on a high with OMG 2. The film has broken his streak of flops in the industry. Akshay plays the role of a messenger of Lord Shiva in the film. However, what caught attention this Independence Day 2023 is when he showed off his documentation that he is now an Indian citizen. This news got mixed reactions. While fans of Akshay Kumar congratulated him, others said he did this perhaps exasperated by the online trolling. We know his Canadian citizenship was a matter of much debate. There are also speculations that he perhaps is eyeing a stint in politics.

So when Bollywood Life met Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Rai for an exclusive chat about the OMG 2 success, we had to bring this up. They are also very happy with the news. Pankaj Tripathi told us, "I welcome him to being a complete Indian citizen. But this is just paperwork. He has always been an Indian citizen." Filmmaker Amit Rai endorsed his comments. He said, "No other actor has done as many movies on social issues as him. People are focusing on movies for NRIs. From Pad Man to OMG 2 and patriotic films, Akshay is the true Bharat Kumar. This is just a formality."

Pankaj Tripathi also said that Akshay Kumar has immense courage to do a movie like OMG 2. Amit Rai added, "Which actor does a movie like Raksha Bandhan? He is a true Bharatiya. Akshay Kumar has always been rooted in India."

Akshay Kumar was not the only actor who faced flak for his citizenship. Alia Bhatt too faces such comments as she has a British passport. She was born in the UK. On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a kick-ass 2024 for his fans with movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Welcome 3, now named Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5.