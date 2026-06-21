Akshay Kumar joins S Jaishankar and 3000 participants for Yoga Day event at Delhi's JLN Stadium

Akshay Kumar had recently attended a yoga session in Delhi which was held under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. The event is among India's biggest public celebrations dedicated to wellness and preventive healthcare.

Besides acting, if there’s anything people often laud Akshay Kumar for, it’s his dedication to fitness and yoga. He has often mentioned that he believes in starting his day early and makes health a priority. Yoga too has been a big part of his routine because Akshay believes staying healthy doesn’t require complicated routines. On Yoga Day too, the star joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya and 3,000 participants for a yoga session that was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Sunday as part of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations.

What did Akshay Kumar say?

When a fan asked Akshay Kumar about the fitness routine she should follow, he first asked what kept her busy throughout the day. She replied that she spent most of her time doing household chores. Acknowledging that household work itself can be quite demanding, Akshay then shared a simple fitness tip: she should include yoga in her daily routine to stay healthy and fit. "Aapko walk pe jana chahiye. Aapko cycling karni chahiye. Jo sabse important cheez hai woh hai aap apne shareer ke andar kya dalte ho aur kab daalte ho."

What is Akshay Kumar's retirement plan?

Akshay Kumar - while promoting his latest film, Welcome To The Jungle - was asked about his retirement plans. “I do feel like retiring sometimes; this thought comes to me at 4 am when I wake up. But within five seconds, I remember I have to be on a shoot, where 300 people are waiting for me. I tell myself I will think about retirement the next day, and like this, 36 years have passed thinking, ‘If I retire, what will happen?'” he said.

Welcome to The Jungle's paid previews to begin from June 25

As reported by Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar's Welcome to The Jungle will have paid previews on June 25. The film's advance booking is likely to open on Monday. The film features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jackie Shroff, Urvashi Rautela, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehendi, and others.

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