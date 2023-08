Chandrayaan 3: What a glorious moment! Right now, every Indian is proud of how Chandrayaan 3 made its soft landing on the moon, and we are all on cloud nine after seeing this impossible dream come alive. History has been made, and everyone is shedding happy tears, including our celebs Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Konidela, and many other celebrities who have hailed this glorious moment. Chandrayaan 3 was launched on July 14 and today Vikram lander has confirmed its soft landing with the message that reads, "'I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3' Also Read - Before Prakash Raj over Chandrayaan 3, netizens demanded arrest of THESE celebs

Akshay Kumar says we are over the moon.

A billion hearts saying THANK YOU @isro. You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2023

OMG 2 star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and threw billions at ISRO for making this impossible possible, calling himself lucky to be watching India make history.

South superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela says history has been made.

An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 ? registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! ??? History is Made today!! ??? I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!

This clearly… pic.twitter.com/tALCJWM0HU — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2023

Chiranjeevi too cannot contain his excitement and calls it a spectacular success as Chandrayaan 3 successfully lands on the moon.

What a proud moment Kartik Aaryan shares a picture with Chandrayaan 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Abhishek Bachchan congratulates ISRO for the triumphant touchdown.

A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!! ?? — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) August 23, 2023

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun hails India as Chandrayaan 3 has touched down on the moon's South Pole.

Congratulations to @isro . A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon ?? pic.twitter.com/arBfnj1c4Z — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 23, 2023

Well, today is the day that made us believe that determination leads to success all over again.