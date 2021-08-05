Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey's trailer to be out on THIS special date?

We recently reported that the shooting of , , Jacqueline Ferandez and starrer Bachchan Pandey is completed and the producers are working on the post-production of the actioner While the first look of Akshay Kumar garnered thunderous response from the audience, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning to release the trailer of the film during the festive season of Diwali. Also Read - BL Recommends: Loved Kate Winslet’s Mare of Easttown? You better not miss these too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The makers feel that the promotions from Diwali will give them a sufficient window to create buzz about the film, which is scheduled to hit the screens on January 22. 2022. In the massy entertainer, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of a gangster, who wants to become an actor. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who is known for helming films like Entertainment, and . Produced by , the film also features and in supporting roles. Also Read - Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2 trailer: Comedian Zakir Khan guarantees a double dose of laughs with a dig at politics

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of Bell Bottom, which also features , and in key roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the spy-thriller is scheduled to hit the screens on August 19 and will clash with Hollywood biggie Fast and Furious 9 at the box office. It will be also released in 3D formats in selected cinemas. It is produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and of Emmay Entertainment. Also Read - Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare season 2: Zakir Khan's rib-tickling show returns with a BANG — plot deets inside

Anyway, are you excited for the entertaining trailer of Bachchan Pandey? Tweet to us @bollywood_life