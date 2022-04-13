is one actor who is famous not just for his acting skills but also for the memes people create on him. Now, according to a recent ad, the actor has joined and in the pan masala universe. This has made fans share some hilarious memes. Sharing a meme, a fan wrote, “Who did This ?.” Another fan wrote, “That cigarette guy after seeing #AkshayKumar in # ad.” Some fans arwe also sharing an old video of the actor in which he had said he won’t endorse harmful products. Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif: 15 most sensuous kissing scenes in Bollywood

Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt is over the moon ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; Kangana Ranaut looks badass in Dhaakad teaser and more